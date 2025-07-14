India achieves 50 pc clean power capacity five years ahead of target

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) India has achieved a landmark in its energy transition journey by reaching 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources - five years ahead of the target set under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announced on Monday.

This significant milestone underscores the country’s steadfast commitment to climate action and sustainable development, and signals that India’s clean energy transition is not only real but also accelerating, the statement said.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said, “In a world seeking climate solutions, India is showing the way. Achieving 50 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target is a proud moment for every Indian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership continues to drive Bharat’s green transformation - paving the path towards a self-reliant and sustainable future.”

This achievement reflects the success of visionary policy design, bold implementation, and the country’s deep commitment to equity and climate responsibility.

Flagship programmes such as PM-KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, solar park development, and the National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy have laid a strong foundation for this transformation.

The bioenergy sector, which was once on the margins, has now become an important contributor to both rural livelihoods and clean energy generation, the statement explained.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) has empowered lakhs of farmers by providing solar-powered pumps, enabling energy-secure and sustainable agriculture. The scheme has also opened avenues for agrovoltaics and feeder-level solarisation.

The PM Surya Ghar scheme, launched in 2024, has brought about a rooftop revolution by making solar energy accessible to one crore households, fostering decentralised energy generation and empowering citizens as energy owners.

Solar parks across the country have facilitated utility-scale renewable energy installations at record-low tariffs. Wind energy, particularly in states such as Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, continues to play a vital role in meeting the country’s evening peak power demand.

The bioenergy sector has advanced considerably, contributing to circular economy objectives and providing significant employment opportunities in rural areas.

These initiatives have not only decarbonised the power sector but have also delivered widespread co-benefits - enhanced energy access, employment generation, reduced air pollution, better public health outcomes, and stronger rural incomes. India’s clean energy revolution is as much about inclusive growth and social justice as it is about reducing emissions.

India’s progress assumes greater significance in the global context. Despite having one of the lowest per capita emissions globally, India remains among the few G20 countries that are on track to meet - or even exceed - their NDC commitments.

At international platforms such as the G20 and the Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, India has consistently advocated for climate equity, sustainable lifestyles, and low-carbon development pathways, the statement added.

By achieving the 50 per cent non-fossil milestone well ahead of schedule, India further reinforces its leadership as a clean energy frontrunner, demonstrating that economic growth and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand, the statement pointed out.

This early achievement provides an opportunity to aim even higher. The next phase of India’s energy transition must prioritise quality, equity, and resilience in clean energy access.

Key focus areas include doubling per capita clean electricity consumption, especially in rural and underserved regions, by promoting distributed renewable systems and energy-efficient appliances. There is a need to build a robust, digitally integrated electricity grid that can effectively manage high levels of renewable energy penetration, demand fluctuations, and two-way power flows, the statement added.

