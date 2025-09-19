Increase in Almatti dam height a death warrant for Telangana farmers: KTR

Hyderabad, Sep 19 (IANS) Slamming the Congress government in Karnataka for deciding to raise the height of the Almatti dam across the Krishna River, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao termed it a “death warrant” for Telangana farmers.

He came down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for “luxuriating in Delhi” while a ‘dangerous conspiracy’ was being hatched against Telangana’s farmers.

KTR pointed out that the Karnataka cabinet, three days ago, decided to raise Almatti’s height from 519 feet to 524 feet. He alleged that this was not merely for an additional 100 TMC of water, but part of a conspiracy to deprive Telangana of its rightful share of Krishna waters and turn erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Rangareddy districts into deserts.

“Congress is in power here and there, too. Do you have neither the courage to speak nor the guts to resist when Telangana farmers’ lives are at stake?” he asked, demanding that both Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi answer the Telangana people.

KTR declared that national parties must have a national policy. “Will you sacrifice Telangana farmers for Karnataka’s interests?” he asked, warning that if the conspiracy was not thwarted immediately, BRS would launch a mass movement with farmers.

He expressed anguish that the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme—90 per cent completed under KCR’s tenure—would be rendered useless if Almatti is raised. “Revanth, who calls himself a son of Palamuru, is silently watching this disaster,” he criticised. Even Jurala would not fill without Krishna inflows, KTR added, noting that Revanth’s own Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme too would collapse.

KTR rebutted Congress’ corruption allegations on Kaleshwaram by citing Almatti costs. Karnataka itself admitted that Rs 70,000 crore was needed just for land acquisition to raise Almatti by 5 feet and acquire 1.3 lakh acres. “If that is the cost for 5 feet, what is wrong with spending 93,000 crore for Kaleshwaram – with 3 barrages, 15 reservoirs, 19 substations, 21 pumping stations, 203 km of tunnels, 1,700 km of canals – to irrigate 40 lakh acres?” he asked. He called Kaleshwaram the lifeline, kalpavriksha and kamadhenu of Telangana that corrected six decades of injustice. The Congress’ allegations of Rs 1 lakh crore corruption, he said, were cheap, malicious propaganda.

KTR reminded that the Almatti issue is pending before the Supreme Court. In 2013, undivided Andhra Pradesh filed an SLP against the KWDT-II permission, securing a stay citing riparian rights. After Telangana’s formation, KCR continued the fight, ensuring the stay remained. “When the case is sub judice, why is the Karnataka Congress government taking such a brazen decision, and why is Telangana Congress not questioning it?” KTR asked.

He pointed out that even Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted immediately, promising to approach the Supreme Court, while Revanth Reddy remained ‘asleep’. He contrasted Revanth Reddy with KCR, who had personally spoken to neighbouring CMs, cleared objections, and completed Kaleshwaram. “Revanth has no sincerity to protect Telangana’s interests – that is the misfortune of our people,” he lamented.

KTR accused the Congress of sacrificing Kaleshwaram waters to Andhra Pradesh and now trying to hand Krishna waters to Karnataka, thereby undermining Telangana’s rights on both its lifelines. He declared that BRS would fight this unjust water robbery both legally and through a people’s movement with farmers.

--IANS

ms/uk