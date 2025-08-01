'Incorrect, unacceptable, offensive': Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Trump's 'Dead economy' remark on India

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday slammed US President Donald Trump’s remark calling India’s economy "dead", calling it not only "factually incorrect" but also "entirely unacceptable", while questioning its timing amid ongoing India-US trade discussions.

Speaking to IANS, Priyanka Chaturvedi said: "What Donald Trump has said about India having a ‘dead economy’ is entirely unacceptable. Whether it comes from ignorance or arrogance, such remarks reflect a misplaced attempt to pressure India ahead of trade negotiations. India remains one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and has consistently fulfilled its responsibilities as a key voice in the Global South. We are in the top five global economies today. Yes, there are challenges—ranging from per capita income to unemployment, from the pain of small businesses to the struggle of farmers—but to label that as a ‘dead economy’ is factually incorrect and diplomatically offensive.”

She further took issue with the sudden imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods by the US, calling it a contradiction of the ongoing trade dialogue narrative.

“This kind of knee-jerk policy shift raises questions within India’s Commerce Ministry. Until recently, there were multiple press conferences and assurances that the US and India were finalising a trade deal, with American officials scheduled to visit in September. Now, suddenly, we’re hearing harsh statements and facing new tariffs. Even worse, penalties are being imposed on India simply for maintaining its diplomatic relationship with Russia. This is deeply unfortunate, especially given the decades-long strategic partnership between India and the US," she told IANS.

Asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s social media post where he appeared to support Trump’s criticism, Chaturvedi said she had not seen the exact quote but distanced herself from any endorsement of Trump’s words.

“I haven’t seen Rahul Gandhi’s exact quote and won't comment on that specifically. But I will reiterate - whether it's GST issues, misuse of enforcement agencies, declining per capita income, rising unemployment, or the plight of small businesses and farmers, we have consistently questioned the government on these domestic concerns. But for a foreign leader to call our economy ‘dead’ because a trade deal isn’t moving in their favour? That is a problem. It is not just an insult to India; it also raises questions about our national sovereignty. India should not be strong-armed into altering its international partnerships. As an Indian citizen, I find such language unacceptable," she stated.

Chaturvedi also raised serious concerns about the recently released draft electoral rolls, which followed a month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted by the Election Commission. She accused the BJP of manipulating the list for political advantage.

“This voter list appears to be edited, curated, and directed by the BJP. Many genuine voters, especially migrant labourers from states like Bihar who work in other parts of the country, have had their names removed. Over 36 lakh people are reportedly missing from the rolls. These individuals are voters in their home states but live and work elsewhere, and now they're excluded entirely," she added.

She further criticised the removal of Aadhaar and ration card requirements, despite earlier guidance from the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court had clearly stated that Aadhaar and ration card details should be included to ensure transparency and inclusivity. Yet that has been ignored. We have taken this issue to the Supreme Court and will continue to raise it at every level. This is a threat to the democratic process, and people deserve to have their voices heard,” she asserted.

Chaturvedi further reacted to the controversy surrounding Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate, who was caught on camera playing an online card game during an Assembly session. The minister, already under fire for controversial statements about farmers, was quietly transferred from the Agriculture Ministry to the Sports and Youth Welfare Ministry.

"This isn’t accountability—it’s appeasement. If you want to send a message to the public, especially the farmers of Maharashtra, then a mere departmental transfer won’t cut it. Playing a game of rummy in the Assembly and making derogatory remarks about farmers should result in dismissal, not a lateral move to another ministry," she stated.

She criticised the government’s failure to act decisively against ministers involved in misconduct and corruption.

"They (the MahaYuti) came to power promising clean governance, sensitivity to public concerns, and support for farmers and women. Yet today, several cabinet ministers are embroiled in controversies. From corruption to violence to blatant disrespect in the Assembly - no one is being held accountable. This so-called ‘transfer’ is nothing but a reward. They’ve simply told the minister, ‘Go relax in another department for a while, and the public outrage will die down.’ It’s an insult to the people of Maharashtra,” she added.

--IANS

jk/vd