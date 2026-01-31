Inclement weather forecast in J&K till February 7

Srinagar, Jan 31 (IANS) Night temperature dropped below the freezing point in the Valley in the wee hours of Saturday and the ski resort of Gulmarg was the coldest at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Read More

However, the day temperatures improved in J&K after the 40-day period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ ended on January 30.

Srinagar city had 10 and Jammu 22.1 as the maximum temperature on Friday.

Today, the minimum temperature was minus 0.1 in Srinagar, minus 2.6 in Pahalgam and minus 6.5 in Gulmarg.

Jammu city had 10.1, Katra town 9, Batote 4.2, Banihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah 0.6 as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

The MET department has forecast generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain/snow (in higher reaches) and thunder/gusty winds at many places on January 31 and February 1 in J&K.

On February 2 and 3, generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow (in higher reaches) has been forecast.

From February 4th to 6th evening, partly cloudy weather and on February 7 generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow at a few places has been forecast.

From February 8 to 10 dry weather has been forecast in J&K.

An advisory has been issued for farmers to suspend agricultural activities till February 7.

People living in avalanche-prone areas have been advised to exercise caution while moving out of their homes.

Travellers and transporters have been advised to contact the control rooms of the traffic department to know the latest status of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway before undertaking any journey.

In spite of most of the 40-day-long Chillai Kalan having passed off without bringing in rain and snow in J&K, towards its close it brought heavy snowfall in higher reaches.

This late Chillai Kalan snowfall has, to a large extent, taken care of the worries among the locals, who feared that the coming hot summer months could witness very less water in rivers, streams, springs etc.

Heavy snowfall in Chillai Kalan replenishes the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains and these reservoirs sustain various water bodies during the summer months in J&K.

--IANS

sq/rad