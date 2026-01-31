Inclement weather conditions persists in MP, farmers warned to stay cautious

Bhopal, Jan 31 (IANS) The activation of a western disturbance combined with south-easterly winds has once again altered the weather pattern across Madhya Pradesh. Cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall are being reported in many districts.

Read More

According to the latest bulletin from the Meteorological Centre in Bhopal, no significant drop in temperature is expected over the next 24 to 48 hours, but light to moderate rainfall, strong winds, and even hailstorms are likely in several regions, the Bhopal weather office has said.

The districts of Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, and Shahdol are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by showers and gusty winds. Light rainfall is also predicted in Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur, and Neemuch.

Amidst the changing weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh, agricultural science centers, along with the meteorological department, have issued an advisory urging farmers to remain cautious.

Experts have emphasised the importance of proper drainage in fields to prevent damage to crops from short-term rainfall, it said. Wheat and gram crops are particularly vulnerable to diseases triggered by strong winds and rising humidity, making regular monitoring and timely spraying of recommended pesticides essential.

The department has further warned of possible hailstorms in northern and western districts such as Morena, Sheopur, and Bhind, where wind speeds may reach 25 to 35 km per hour. This poses a challenge for farmers as gram, mustard, and wheat crops could be adversely affected.

In Bhopal, the maximum temperature during the last 24 hours was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 11 degrees, slightly above normal. Across most districts, minimum temperatures ranged between 8 and 14 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists have clarified that no major change in cold conditions is expected immediately, though a slight dip in night temperatures may occur once the rain subsides. The rainfall activity is attributed to the influence of an active western disturbance over North India, which has increased the flow of moist air into Madhya Pradesh. This has led to widespread cloud cover and showers in several districts.

On January 29, Satna recorded the highest rainfall at 20.4 mm, followed by Tikamgarh at 10.8 mm, Sagar at 9.8 mm, and Bhopal at 8.8 mm. Looking ahead, the forecast suggests partly cloudy skies with intermittent rainfall continuing for the next two days. Farmers have been advised to delay irrigation until the weather clears, avoid leaving harvested crops in the open, and provide support to horticultural plants to prevent fruit drop.

--IANS

sktr/skp