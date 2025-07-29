Incessant rain in Bhopal prompts administration to declare school holiday tomorrow

Bhopal, July 29 (IANS) Incessant rains in the capital city Bhopal has prompted the district administration to order a holiday at all private and government-run schools on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.

A notification issued from the District Education Department said that the decision has been taken in view of heavy rain predicted by the Weather department.

"All private/ government schools from nursery to class 12 in Bhopal will remain closed on Wednesday," the notification issued by District Education Officer (DEO), N.K. Ahirwar said, adding that further decision will be taken observing the monsoon condition.

There has been relentless light to moderate rain in Bhopal since Monday night, resulting in severe waterlogging and disruption in several parts of the city.

Many low-lying and residential areas were submerged under water, prompting the authorities to swung into action.

In the past 24 hours until Tuesday evening (5:30 p.m.), 46 mm of rainfall was recorded in Bhopal. While Guna district recorded the highest rainfall at 235 mm and Sehore district recorded 110 mm rainfall during the same period, according to Indian Meterologiocal Department (IMD)'s data.

Rainfall was expected to continue in Bhopal and a few places in the state may also witness heavy showers on Wednesday as well.

The rainfall activity was triggered by a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh, with a monsoon trough extending over the state, according to IMD.

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain district on Wednesday.

Districts such as Shajapur, Vidisha, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram, Harda, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Chhindwara, Betul will also likely witness light to moderate rain on Wednesday.

While moderate to heavy rain has been predicted in districts such as Sheopur, Shivpuri, Agar, Guna, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur and some others.

Light showers are likely to be witnessed in Jabalpur, Dindori, Anuppur, Katni, Umariya, Bandhavgarh, Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli in evening hours on Wednesday.

