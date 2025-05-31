Incessant rain hits life in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, May 31 (IANS) Normal life across Jammu and Kashmir was adversely affected on Saturday due to incessant rain as mountain passes were closed due to fresh snowfall/landslides.

Authorities shut all primary schools in Rajouri district due to incessant rain and thunderstorms.

Mountain passes to Gurez in Bandipora district and to Tangdhar and Karnah in Kupwara district were also closed.

Higher reaches have received fresh snowfall. Temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir have come down as people had to wear woollens due to chilly winds blowing here from snow-clad mountain peaks.

The MET department has said that there is the possibility of moderate to heavy rain/thunder/gusty winds at scattered places on Saturday.

"During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain/thundershower occurred at most places. Poonch district recorded 39 mm, Baramulla 22 mm rain with Gusty winds, Samba 72 mm, Jammu 65 mm, and Kathua recorded 58 mm rain," the weather office said.

"Today, Intermittent spells of light to moderate rain (light snow over isolated higher reaches)/thunder at most places with moderate to heavy rain accompanied by intense showers/Gusty winds at a few places have been forecast, it said.

The weather office has forecast a brief spell of light rain/thundershower at isolated places on June 1 and 2.

On June 4-6, a brief spell of rain or showers is predicted towards late afternoon at isolated places.

It has forecast a brief spell of rain/thunder at isolated places on June 7 and 8.

"There is also a possibility of landslides/mudslides at a few vulnerable places. Intense showers may generate flash floods at isolated places," the Meteorological Office advisory said.

People have been advised to stay away from loose structures, electric poles, cables, and old trees, among others.

Most streets and roads in Srinagar city became waterlogged as people waded through knee-deep water at many places in the uptown areas.

Hailstorm during the last few days has caused a lot of damage to apple, cherry and other fruit trees. Damage has also occurred to vegetables due to gusty winds and hailstorms during this period.

