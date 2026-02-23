Inauguration of Wayanad rehabilitation township rescheduled to March 1

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (IANS) The inauguration of the first phase of 178 houses at the Wayanad Model Township, built to rehabilitate survivors of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala disaster and originally scheduled for February 25, has been rescheduled to March 1.

The office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday informed the departments concerned about the change in schedule. However, no official reason has been cited for the postponement of the inauguration function.

It was announced last week that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the township and distribute title deeds to beneficiaries at a function to be held at Elstone Estate in Kalpetta on February 25.

The change in schedule has reportedly disrupted the planned visit of Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi, who had aligned her travel plans to attend the inauguration event in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Kerala on February 25 and is expected to hold discussions with senior Congress leaders regarding preparations and candidate selection for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Conceived as a comprehensive rehabilitation initiative, the township is being developed through coordinated efforts involving multiple government departments, implementing agencies, and workers engaged in construction and infrastructure development.

The Mundakkai–Chooralmala tragedy occurred on July 30, 2024, when devastating landslides and flash floods triggered by intense monsoon rains struck parts of Wayanad district.

The disaster devastated four villages, injured hundreds, claimed over 200 lives, and left 32 people still missing, making it one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala’s recent history.

Entire habitations were swept away, homes were destroyed, families were displaced overnight, and hundreds were left without shelter, prompting one of the state’s largest coordinated rehabilitation efforts.

The state government planned a total of 410 houses under the township project, along with essential supporting infrastructure to rehabilitate affected families.

In the first phase, 178 houses have been completed and will be allotted to families who completely lost their homes in the disaster.

Designed in tune with Wayanad’s terrain and climatic conditions, each single-storey house spans approximately 1,000 sq ft and has a structurally reinforced foundation capable of supporting an additional floor in the future if required.

Each housing unit includes a master bedroom, two additional rooms, a sit-out, a living room, a study, a dining area, a kitchen, and dedicated storage space to ensure functional and dignified living conditions for the beneficiaries.

Once fully completed, the township is expected to provide shelter to over 1,662 people affected by the disaster.

Beyond housing, the project envisages the development of a full-fledged residential ecosystem with essential civic and social infrastructure.

Facilities planned as part of the township include internal roads, a health centre, an anganwadi, a public market, and community centres to support long-term rehabilitation and community rebuilding.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on March 27, 2025.

The remaining construction activities are progressing rapidly, with authorities aiming to complete the project within the planned timeframe.

--IANS

sg/pgh