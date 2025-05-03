In sessions with school kids, Delhi Traffic Police spread awareness on road safety

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Aiming to promote road safety, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday reached out to road users and students by organising a series of awareness programmes throughout the city, said an official on Saturday.

Led by Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Satya Vir Katara, traffic policemen reached a diverse audience, including cyclists, school students, public transport drivers, and daily commuters, with the objective of enhancing awareness on traffic rules, women's safety, and responsible road usage.

A major highlight of the campaign was its focus on educating young students. The Road Safety Cell organised two awareness sessions at G.D. Goenka Public School, Sarita Vihar.

Nearly 600 students and 16 teachers took part in these sessions aimed at instilling essential traffic safety knowledge and road discipline, said Katara.

The sessions included interactive demonstrations and a Road Safety Quiz Competition, where students were actively engaged by asking questions and showcasing their understanding of safe road behaviour.

To broaden public outreach, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted awareness drives at prominent intersections such as the Vivekanand Mahila College red light. Over 2,000 road users, including pedestrians, two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers, and cyclists, were engaged and educated on the importance of obeying traffic signals, wearing helmets and seatbelts, and maintaining general road discipline.

The Delhi Traffic Police also conducted a Cycle Conspicuity and Awareness Drive to enhance safety for cyclists in different areas of Delhi. During the campaign, 195 cyclists were sensitised on key safety practices, and reflective tapes were affixed to their bicycles to improve visibility, particularly during night travel.

Recognising the role of public transport personnel in ensuring road safety, dedicated training sessions were held for DTC and cluster bus drivers at the DTC Depot, Sarojini Nagar and BBM DTC Electric Depot. A total of 47 bus drivers and six officers attended these sessions.

A dedicated drive was conducted for auto and taxi drivers. A total of 109 drivers were sensitised on essential road safety measures, including compliance with traffic rules and safe driving etiquette.

A key message during these sessions was the importance of respecting women passengers, encouraging courteous conduct and a commitment to providing a safe and respectful environment for all commuters.

