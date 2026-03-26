In MP's Mandla, PM-KISAN aids farmers in grappling with unseen challenges

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh), March 26 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme (PM-KISAN), a Central government programme to financially support small and marginal farmers, has given the farming community dignity and respect, besides helping them grapple with monetary challenges in difficult times.

Read More

In Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, many farmers covered under the scheme shared tales of their distress and troubles in challenging times and how the path-breaking programme helped them sail through the period.

Thousands of farmers in the district are utilising the funds, received under PM-KISAN, to strengthen their farming operations as well as improving livelihoods.

Many farmers, speaking to IANS said that the monetary aid under the scheme comes as vital support for them and helps alleviate financial concerns.

Mannu Thakur, a local farmer, who owns about 2.5 acres of land, said that he cultivates wheat, paddy, and maize, and sells the produce at the local market.

"When we don't fetch good return, the instalment of Rs 2,000 under PM-KISAN comes to our rescue. It has been providing relief in difficult times," he remarked.

Another farmer, Anurag Thakur, who is yet to subscribe to the PM-KISAN scheme, narrated about the challenges being faced by the people in his village.

He said that they are not able to get the minimum support price for their crops and hence government support is essential to overcome challenges.

He also expressed hope of becoming a beneficiary of PM-KISAN soon.

Notably, under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers receive financial assistance in three annual installments.

In each installment, an amount of Rs 2,000 is transferred directly into the farmers' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

In a year, farmers receive a total assistance of Rs 6,000 under PM-KISAN.

Narayan Prasad Dhurve, a senior official in Agriculture Department, told IANS that other central welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) are also proving to be beneficial for farmers.

Explaining the procedure to become a beneficiary, Dhurve said, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, farmers submit their applications through the 'e-Krishi Anudan' portal. Following the application, a physical verification is conducted for the agricultural machinery and equipment supplied by dealers. Field officers personally visit the sites to carry out these inspections."

"To ensure transparency, a system of geo-tagging has now been implemented, allowing for verification based on the specific location," he added.

--IANS

mr/khz