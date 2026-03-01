In MP's Burhanpur, special masks and tailored water guns for Holi draw attention

Burhanpur, March 1 (IANS) As Holi approaches, the city's markets are buzzing with festive frenzy, with people hitting the streets to buy colours, gulals, water guns and also decorative items.

The markets are flooded with a wide array of products but what is garnering everyone's attention is the tailor-made water guns and masks, designed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Modi water guns', in particular, has become a hot-selling item in city's markets places and is witnessing huge demand for the same.

According to shopkeepers, the demand for 'Modi-themed' products has increased significantly, and many shops are struggling to fill their stocks in light on steep demand.

They said that children and young people are purchasing these products, with all showing special affinity for 'Modi guns' and 'Modi masks'.

Traders say that they have ordered more of these themed products considering customer preferences, but demand has exceeded expectations.

Toys and other items themed on lines of "Operation Sindoor" have another category of products, witnessing record sales.

Shopkeeper Deepak Ramchandani said that the craze for PM Modi is huge that their stocks are getting empty within hours of replenishing.

He said that the water gun with the Operation Sindoor theme has been sold out.

"After that, there is the 'Modi Pichkari'. This is also the last piece left. There are only two or three masks left. He said that the craze for PM Modi is worldwide. This is why there is so much demand for goods, and there is a lot of craze among children," he added.

Customer Pramod Uike said that he bought the 'Operation Sindoor' themed water gun to celebrate Holi.

He liked this theme, because he really enjoyed the 'Operation Sindoor' campaign a few months ago.

"That's why I bought this water gun, and now we will celebrate Holi with it," he said.

--IANS

mr/khz