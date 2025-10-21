In Gujarat’s Mehsana, PM SHRI school sets new example in education and sports

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (IANS) The Prime Minister's Schools for Rising India Scheme (PM SHRI) is a Central government programme, aiming to establish over 14,500 schools pan-India, where an inclusive atmosphere could be created for every student – ensuring their well-being and a secure and enriching learning experience.

In Gujarat’s Mehsana district, the PM Shri Smt. Kamalaben Babulal Shah Anupam Primary School in Khairalu taluka has emerged as a leading example, not just in the state but across the country.

The school's educational infrastructure has seen refurbishment and modernisation, equipping the students with facilities like library, laboratory, classrooms with smart boards and spacious playgrounds.

Besides education, the school is giving ample focus on developing and nurturing extracurricular activities among the students and is also encouraging their maximum participation in sports tournaments.

A couple of people, including students and the principal, also spoke about the initiative that seeks to bring transformational change in the lives of students.

Tamanna Thakur, a student, said, “My school hosts various sports activities such as taekwondo, volleyball, football, cricket, and kabaddi. Our PT teacher also takes us out to participate in the tournaments.”

School Principal Kanubhai Prajapati said, “All the achievements we have in the sports field are due to the indoor games stadium built under the PM SHRI scheme. Our children have performed very well at the international, national, and state levels and have received numerous awards. The children have also achieved excellent results in the music room and drawing room.”

This PM Shri school has students from nursery to eighth grade. The students here have brought glory to the school at the national and international levels. PM SHRI Primary School in Vithoda has even received the School of Excellence Award.

Notably, the PM SHRI school, aligning with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, seeks to focus not just on the cognitive development of students but also on creating holistic and well-rounded individuals with 21st-century skills.

