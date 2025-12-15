In BJP, anyone can rise from pasting posters to National President: Giriraj Singh on Nitin Nabin’s elevation

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday welcomed the appointment of Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Working President, calling it a historic moment for Bihar and a reflection of the party’s commitment to nurturing grassroots leadership.

“Nitin Nabin has not only become the National President, but for Bihar, this is the first time such a grand opportunity has been given by the Bharatiya Janata Party, from the state level to the national level. Therefore, I thank the central leadership for Nitin’s appointment. I also want to say that in the BJP, anyone can rise, from pasting posters to becoming National President,” Singh said.

He also mentioned that “the BJP is not the Congress party that promotes family politics.”

Political leaders across party lines described the appointment as a matter of pride for Bihar and evidence of the BJP’s emphasis on merit, youth leadership, and organisational experience.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi highlighted the leadership style of the party, saying, “Whether it is PM Narendra Modi or the leadership of the BJP, their vision may reach the skies, but their perspective remains grounded.”

He said the elevation of a young leader like Nitin Nabin reflected the party’s balance between ambition and grassroots connection.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha also welcomed the move, underlining Nitin Nabin’s political experience and administrative record. “He is young, has been an MLA five times, and has held important ministerial portfolios in Bihar, delivering excellent work whenever he was given responsibility. It is a matter of pride for the entire state that someone from Bihar has become the BJP’s National Working President,” Jha said.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain echoed similar sentiments, calling the appointment a moment of joy not only for Bihar but for the country.

“It is a matter of great happiness for Bihar and the entire country that the world’s largest party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, has got a young leader as its National Working President,” he said.

Nitin Nabin’s appointment has been widely seen as part of the BJP’s broader organisational strategy to promote young and experienced leaders while strengthening the party’s presence at both the state and national levels.

