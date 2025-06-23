In a special campaign, Delhi govt to repair 3,400 potholes tomorrow

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday announced plans to repair 3,400 potholes in a single day, making over 1,400 km roads safer, smoother, and ready for monsoon.

“This campaign on Tuesday is not just about fixing roads — it is a symbol of our accountability to the people of Delhi. I urge every engineer, supervisor, and worker — this is not just a day of work, it’s a day of public service,” said the Minister.

The Minister said geo-tagged and time-stamped photos will be taken before and after each repair, making any fraudulent work impossible.

Addressing mediapersons, he said: “Filling a pothole isn’t just pouring asphalt — it’s a relief to every citizen who commutes daily. When the system is accountable, the results are sustainable.”

Parvesh Verma said the special campaign aims not just to repair roads but to restore public faith by sending a clear message — there will be no negligence, no corruption, and no excuses in development work.

“It’s not that no work has been done in the past four months -- pothole repair has been ongoing. But with the monsoon approaching anytime now, we’ve decided that tomorrow, 3,400 identified potholes will be repaired in a single day. This is not just a repair drive -- it’s a day to fulfill a promise made to the public,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that this is not a symbolic event but the beginning of a transparent and accountable system.

He said: “When work is done without corruption, potholes won’t even appear. When work is done according to PWD’s defined standards, the public won’t suffer. That is our resolve.”

Sharing key features of the campaign, he said it will cover 1,400 km of PWD roads — including main roads, internal lanes, and high-risk zones.

He said the aim would be to target of repairing 3,400 identified potholes — already marked through citizen complaints, zonal surveys, and drone mapping.

For smooth execution, roads have been divided into zones for effective and speedy operations. “Over 200 maintenance vans — equipped with advanced repair technology and high-quality materials — have been deployed for this one-day campaign,” he said.

He said more than 1,000 personnel including 70 AEs (Assistant Engineers), 150 JEs (Junior Engineers), workers, and supervisors will be deployed on the ground.

