In a reverse trap, CBI apprehends two accused for attempting to bribe its officer

New Delhi, Sept 2 (IANS) In a rare case of reverse trap, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two private persons while offering and paying a bribe amounting to Rs. 22 lakhs to a Superintendent in GST Intelligence.

The two accused are Ram Sevak Singh and Sachin Kumar Gupta.

The commendable action was led by a Superintendent in GST Intelligence from the GST Intelligence Directorate, who played a pivotal role in a CBI operation that led to the arrest of two private individuals on charges of bribery.

According to the agency, the above-mentioned officer was approached by a few online companies to favour them in exchange for a bribe.

“The officer, who was conducting an inquiry into alleged tax evasion by several online companies, was approached to favour the firms in exchange for a bribe,” the CBI said in its press statement.

“Upholding the highest professional and ethical standards, the officer immediately lodged a formal complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation,” it further added.

The CBI subsequently laid a "reverse trap," a meticulously planned operation designed to catch the perpetrators in the act. “The operation culminated in the successful apprehension of two private individuals as they were offering and paying a bribe to the complainant officer,” it said.

Following the arrests, the CBI has initiated extensive searches at various locations connected to the accused. These searches are expected to unearth further evidence related to both the bribery attempt and the underlying tax evasion scheme.

This successful operation highlights the crucial role of honest public servants in combating corruption. The public servants’ resolute commitment to their duty serves as an important example in the ongoing fight against corrupt practices.

