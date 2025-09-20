In a first, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches mobile office for doorstep governance

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Offering doorstep governance, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched the country’s first government office on wheels to eliminate the need for citizens to visit departments to resolve problems and avail services.

“Democracy is strengthened only when people’s problems are resolved at their doorsteps. This is the greatest achievement of the mobile office, which will serve as a bridge between the government and the people,” said Gupta, inaugurating the ‘MLA on Wheels - Rekha Sarkar Aapke Dvaar’ from the MLA office at Old Pankha Road in the Janakpuri constituency.

She said the ‘MLA on Wheels’ service’s launch has been done during the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ being observed to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Now, grievances, essential services, and matters of public interest will be addressed directly within their local area. Through the ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ programme, citizens will benefit from faster services, efficient processes, and transparent administration,” she said.

The main objective of this special initiative is to bring governance closer to the people, eliminating the need for them to visit government offices to resolve their concerns repeatedly.

The Chief Minister said that PM Modi has always emphasised that the true meaning of leadership lies in service to the people.

She added that this unique initiative of mobile office has been inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision that an elected representative’s position is not one of power but of service and dedication.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the mobile office will particularly benefit mothers, women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, who often face difficulties in travelling. Now, this vehicle will reach their homes, interact with them, and ensure that their concerns are addressed.

The special programme was attended by the local MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Delhi Home, Urban Development, Education and Energy Minister Ashish Sood.

Sood said that the mobile office will travel throughout the constituency, reaching people directly, registering their grievances, and forwarding them to the departments concerned.

A laptop, stenographer, and clerk have been provided in the vehicle to ensure that people’s concerns are properly recorded and immediately passed on to the MLA for prompt action, he said.

Sood said that the launch of the mobile office by the Chief Minister is truly an innovative experiment in connecting citizens with the spirit of “Government at Your Doorstep”.

He mentioned that extensive research had been carried out for this initiative, and it was found that nowhere else in the country does such a mobile office system exist.

--IANS

rch/uk