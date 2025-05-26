In a first, Delhi BJP gets two women as district presidents

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) In a first, two women leaders have been named as district presidents of Delhi BJP in an organisation revamp on Monday, a party leader said while announcing names of 14 new-elected district presidents and 105 members of the state council.

Mahendra Nagpal, the organisational election officer of Delhi BJP, announced the names of new organisational leaders, highlighting that two women - Raj Sharma Gautam and Maya Bisht – were elected as heads of district units in Najafgarh and South Delhi, respectively.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the newly elected district presidents and State Council members would contribute to organisational growth and implementation of government policies.

Three serving district presidents who have got re-elected include Vijender Dhama (Mayur Vihar), Deepak Gaba (Shahdara), and Chandrapal Bakshi (West Delhi).

Four newly-elected district presidents have served in the position in the past. They include Arvind Garg (Chandni Chowk), Vinod Sahrawat (North West), Virendra Babbar (Karol Bagh) and Master Binod Kumar (Naveen Shahdara).

The other district presidents included Ravinder Chaudhary (New Delhi), Ajay Khatana (Keshavpuram), U.K. Chaudhary (North East), Ramchander Chawaria (Outer Delhi) and Ravinder Solanki (Mehrauli).

Among the 105 State Council members are MLAs Pawan Sharma, Kapil Mishra, Kailash Gahlot, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Pradyumn Rajput, Sandeep Sahrawat, Rajkumar Chauhan, Neeraj Baisoya, Anil Sharma, Rajkumar Bhatia, Tilak Ram Gupta, Poonam Bhardwaj, Jitendra Mahajan, Kulwant Rana and Shyam Sharma.

Other members of the Council include former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, former Mayor Subhash Arya, Preeti Aggarwal, and Narendra Chawla, as well as current state office bearers Sunita Kangra, Vinay Rawat, Naresh Kumar Airan, Sarika Jain, Sumit Bhasin, and Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Earlier in March, Nagpal was nominated by the party's national leadership as the election officer to oversee voting for organisational restructuring. His name was announced within a month of the BJP capturing power in Delhi Assembly after 27 years.

Along with Nagpal, Yogesh Atrey and Vijay Solanki were named as two co-election officers.

--IANS

rch/pgh