Improving administrative infrastructure key to good governance: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Oct 28 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday underscored that strengthening administrative infrastructure remains a core priority of his government to ensure efficient delivery of services to citizens.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Block Integrated Development Complex (BIDC) at Pynursla C&RD Block in East Khasi Hills district.

“Improving administrative facilities has been one of our top priorities since 2018. While the schemes may not change, our focus is on ensuring that they reach the people more efficiently and effectively,” Sangma said.

He added that good governance can only be achieved when public service institutions are equipped with the right facilities and environment to serve citizens.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the officers and staff of the Pynursla C&RD Block and the local community for their dedication in bringing the project to completion.

He said that prior to this initiative, most of the 46 block offices across Meghalaya lacked proper infrastructure, with some functioning from as few as two rooms shared by multiple departments.

“You’ll be surprised to know that some block offices were functioning from just two rooms, with four to five departments sharing the same space. So we decided that every block must have a proper office — something that had not been done for 30 or 40 years,” he said.

Sangma informed that all 56 blocks in the state now have sanctioned funds for permanent office complexes based on a uniform design. Several have already been inaugurated, while others are under construction or tendering.

“Within a year or two, every block will have a new office,” he assured.

Highlighting the government’s broader developmental thrust, the Chief Minister said over Rs 150 crore has been spent on administrative buildings alone, alongside Rs 500 crore for school infrastructure and additional funding for police and health facilities.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Arts and Culture Minister Sanbor Shullai, Commissioner and Secretary CVD Diengdoh, SDO (Civil) Evarinlla Warjri, and DRDA Project Director Peter T. Passah were among those present at the ceremony.

