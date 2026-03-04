Implement internal reservation in recruitment or face agitation: BJP to Karnataka govt

Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has warned that the government must fill vacant posts by implementing internal reservation and create employment opportunities for youth, failing which the BJP will be compelled to launch an intense agitation.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Vijayendra said the reservation limit has been increased from 50 per cent to 56 per cent.

“Whether you fill 50,000 vacancies or one lakh vacancies is up to you. Our demand is that all vacant posts must be filled. The BJP government increased the reservation to 56 per cent and ensured justice to all communities. On that basis, these posts must be filled by considering internal reservation for oppressed and backward communities,” he asserted.

It can be noted that the state government has announced that it would start recruitment for more than 50,000 posts following the agitation by government job aspirants.

He accused the Chief Minister of repeatedly doing injustice to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. “If you have even a little concern for these communities, do not cite court-related technicalities. Provide employment and ensure justice to them,” he urged.

He called upon the government to deliver justice to backward classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and youth from all sections of society.

Criticising the government, he alleged that while claiming to protect communities, it was simultaneously harming them, terming it an “unpardonable offence.”

He objected to the state government’s reported move to proceed with recruitment under the old reservation structure, alleging that it was “tantamount to igniting unrest in the state.”

Vijayendra cautioned the Chief Minister against testing the patience of oppressed communities.

“We do not know how long you will remain in the Chief Minister’s chair. But do not provoke oppressed and backward communities. If vacant posts are filled without implementing internal reservation, the government will be responsible for any developments that follow,” he warned, urging the Chief Minister to take an appropriate decision.

He said youth were already staging protests as many were crossing the age limit for employment. “Their patience is running out. The Chief Minister, who is in a position to deliver justice, must protect his credibility by addressing their concerns,” he said.

Vijayendra also announced that a series of protests would begin in Bengaluru from March 6, coinciding with the start of the Assembly session.

He said Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers would soon launch protests, as the government had not honoured its assurances. Guest lecturers were also preparing to take to the streets over unfulfilled promises, he added.

Referring to the 108 ambulance service, he claimed that ambulances were lying defunct and employees had not been paid salaries.

He pointed to the garbage crisis in Bengaluru and said civic workers were also preparing to protest, adding that a series of agitations would unfold in the coming days. “The government has completely failed. Anarchy has been created in the state,” he alleged.

Vijayendra further claimed that even MLAs from the ruling Congress party were rebelling.

“If you have to arrange foreign tours to pacify your own party MLAs, it shows that governance has collapsed. Law and order has deteriorated. Karnataka has been deprived of development. Even ruling party MLAs are rising in revolt. This is the reality,” he said targeting Chief Minister Siddaramiah.

He urged the Chief Minister to stop blaming the Central government and instead address the pressing issues within the state.

Former minister B. Sriramulu, state vice-president Harathalu Halappa, and MLC Hemalatha Nayak were present at the press conference.

