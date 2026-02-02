Implement 300 crore tree plantation mission for a Green Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the administration to undertake a massive programme to plant 300 crore trees between 2026 and 2031.

This initiative aims to increase Maharashtra’s green cover based on the three pillars of environmental conservation, combating climate change, and rural employment generation.

Along with experts and NGOs, the Chief Minister emphasised the inclusion of startups in this mission. The directives were given during a review meeting chaired by CM Fadnavis at his official residence, 'Varsha', regarding the proposed Green Authority - 300 Crore Tree Plantation Mission.

The Chief Minister stated that the programme should be executed in mission mode to increase the state's forest cover to 33 per cent. A proposal for the establishment of the Green Maharashtra Authority to coordinate this programme must be submitted to the Cabinet. By involving startups alongside government departments, the state aims to build an ecosystem that fosters innovation and creates new employment opportunities, said the Chief Minister.

Hr further stated that regions like Marathwada, which currently have low forest cover, will be prioritised. In the first year, approximately 20 crore trees (including Bamboo and Teak) are to be planted based on sapling availability. To meet the demand for saplings, the government will engage private nurseries and Self-Help Groups in addition to government nurseries. Specific targets will be set for the Forest Department, various government wings, and nurseries, said the Chief Minister. He urged the active participation of farmers, youth, and women in rural areas.

Praveen Pardeshi, CEO of 'MITRA', presented the initiative's roadmap. Key operational details include ecological balance, digital monitoring, longevity and care.

“Planting will focus on indigenous species suited to local agro-climatic zones. Crucially, the mission will focus on restoration rather than planting trees in natural grasslands or wetlands. The mission will utilise a digital and satellite-based real-time monitoring system to maintain transparency regarding plantation and survival rates. While existing schemes (MGNREGA, CAMPA, etc) typically cover 3-5 years of maintenance, the government has decided to extend the maintenance period to 10 years to ensure tree survival,” he said.

Beyond increasing green cover, the mission is expected to facilitate groundwater recharge, improve soil fertility, enhance biodiversity, and generate large-scale employment in rural Maharashtra, he noted.

