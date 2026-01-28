'Immortal son of motherland': PM Modi leads tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the nation in paying rich tributes to legendary freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary, hailing him as an “immortal son of the motherland” whose life continues to inspire generations.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “To the immortal son of the motherland, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai, heartfelt and respectful tributes on his birth anniversary. He offered everything he had to liberate Mother Bharati from the chains of slavery. His life of sacrifice will continue to remain a source of inspiration for every generation of the country.”

In a video message, Prime Minister Modi stated that Lala Lajpat Rai was a towering figure in the Independence movement, dedicating his entire life to freeing the nation from foreign rule.

“Lalaji’s personality went far beyond his role in the freedom struggle,” said PM Modi, describing him as a visionary with deep foresight.

The Prime Minister highlighted Lala Lajpat Rai’s significant contribution to institution-building, including his role in the establishment of Punjab National Bank and several other organisations. He added that Lalaji’s mission was not limited to driving out foreign powers, but also centred on strengthening India economically, which was a core part of his ideology.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage, posting on X, “Lala Lajpat Rai Ji sacrificed his life for India’s independence. His sacrifice wove the fragmented freedom movement into a single thread of unity, transforming it into a blazing inferno. He became the inspiration for armed revolution for countless revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh. To him, millions upon millions of salutations.” (loosely translated from Hindi)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared his tribute in Hindi on X, which translates to: “On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter ‘Punjab Kesari’ Lala Lajpat Rai ji, I offer my humble salutations to him.”

Union Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda also took to X, writing, “To the immortal son of Mother Bharat, the great freedom fighter, the Lion of Punjab, Lala Lajpat Rai ji, on his birth anniversary, I offer my countless salutations. With his outstanding nationalist thoughts, Lala ji ignited the flame of freedom in the hearts of the youth and gave a new direction to the independence movement. His sacrifice for the freedom of the motherland remains a living inspiration for every Indian.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute, posting on X, “Great freedom fighter, dedicated social worker, and staunch advocate of Swadeshi, ‘Punjab Kesari’ Lala Lajpat Rai’s birth anniversary is observed today. Humble tributes to him."

“His indomitable courage, unwavering dedication, unbreakable patriotism, and life of sacrifice are an invaluable heritage of the Indian freedom struggle, which always inspires us to work with the spirit of Nation First,” he added.

Lala Lajpat Rai, popularly known as Punjab Kesari, remains one of the most influential leaders of India’s freedom movement, remembered for his fearless resistance to colonial rule and his enduring legacy of nationalism and sacrifice.

--IANS

rs/dpb