'Immortal revolutionaries': Rahul, Kharge pay homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, and Mallikarjun Kharge, the National President of Congress, on Monday paid homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, praising the fearless struggle and ultimate sacrifice of these heroes in their fight for the nation's freedom.

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Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru were iconic Indian revolutionaries whose execution on March 23, 1931, in Lahore jail fueled the freedom struggle. March 23 is now observed as Shaheedi Diwas.

Taking to X, Gandhi said, "On the martyrdom day of the great revolutionary Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru ji, humble tribute to them. Their fearless struggle and supreme sacrifice in fighting for the nation are an inspiration for every Indian."

"Salutations to the brave sons of Mother India. Inquilab Zindabad!" he added.

Kharge also took to social media to pay tributes to the revolutionaries.

"To the immortal revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the motherland—Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev—hundreds of salutations. Their unparalleled courage, sacrifice, and dedication will forever continue to inspire us. The grateful nation will always remain indebted to their sacrifice," Kharge posted on X.

Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, paying homage to the "immortal martyrs", said, "I pay my humble respects to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. The Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and his revolutionary comrades struggled throughout their lives to free India from inequality, exploitation, poverty, and injustice, and sacrificed their lives to liberate the nation. Let us safeguard the legacy of our great martyrs -- this alone will be a true tribute to them."

Members of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), including Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, sought to avenge Lala Lajpat Rai's death by targeting British officer James Scott. This led to the Saunders shooting in 1928.

Later, they threw bombs in the Central Assembly to demand independence. The three were arrested and sentenced to death.

Inspired by socialist ideas, they believed their ultimate sacrifice would ignite a massive revolutionary movement against colonial rule.

--IANS

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