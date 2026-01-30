‘Immensely proud moment’: Chhattisgarh student on being picked for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Raipur, Jan 30 (IANS) The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, an annual event in which the Prime Minister interacts with students appearing for the board examinations, is set to be held in the first week of February 2026.

The direct interaction between the Prime Minister and students bound for exams has emerged as an inspiring platform over the years, as it not only mitigates the stress level of pupils and their parents but also fosters positive thinking and strengthens self-confidence among students.

Srishti Sahu is one such student from Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, who has been picked for this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha program.

Studying in Class 12 at a government school in Nayapara, Srishti Sahu is one of the shortlisted students chosen for the program. She also got a chance to pose a direct question to the Prime Minister.

Srishti, speaking to IANS, said that participating in PM Modi’s 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program is a matter of immense pride for her. She credited her parents, teachers, and her school principal for this achievement.

During the program, she met students from various other parts of the country and learnt about varied customs and cultures.

Srishti said that through 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' PM Modi teaches students on handling examination pressure, with confidence instead of stress.

She also took pride in the fact that she is the only student selected from Chhattisgarh.

Her school principal, Amy Rufus, described this as a proud moment, stating that it is an honour for the school as well.

She explained that as part of the selection process, they were asked to create and submit a video.

Sharing insights on how the school prepared the student forthe interaction session, she said, “We told her to imagine that the Prime Minister was standing in front of her.”

She also informed that Srishti was selected twice during the screening process and got the opportunity to stand before the Prime Minister and ask a question.

The principal further said that this success will inspire the students to move forward and express their views with confidence.

Notably, the first edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018.

--IANS

mr/dan