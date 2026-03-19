IMD warns of thunderstorms, hail across Madhya Pradesh till March 21

Bhopal, March 19 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a strong warning for Madhya Pradesh, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds across large parts of the state over the next three days.

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The Meteorological Centre in Bhopal has cautioned that the unstable weather system, driven by multiple cyclonic circulations and a western disturbance, will intensify through March 21 before gradually easing.

According to the IMD’s Bhopal office, districts in central and western Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Khargone, are likely to face severe thunderstorms accompanied by hail and winds reaching 40–50 km per hour.

Similar conditions are expected in Datia, Bhind and Betul.

On March 20, the focus of the storm activity will shift eastwards, affecting Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Sagar, Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Panna and Damoh.

By March 21, the intensity may reduce slightly, but districts such as Rewa, Shahdol, Singrauli and Anuppur will continue to experience thunderstorms with gusty winds.

The IMD has already reported hail activity in parts of Khandwa and Anuppur, and warned that crops, fruits and vegetables are at risk of damage.

Farmers have been advised to harvest ripe wheat, mustard and pulses quickly, store produce safely, and avoid irrigation or pesticide use during this period.

Livestock should be sheltered indoors, while residents are urged to remain inside during thunderstorms, avoid sheltering under trees, and keep away from electrical poles and water bodies.

Vehicles should be parked under covered areas to prevent hail damage. Temperature readings show maximums between 34 and 39 degrees Celsius, with anomalies of up to 3.5 degrees Celsius in Khajuraho and Raisen.

Minimum temperatures remain mild, ranging from 15 to 22 degrees Celsius, with Shahdol recording a positive anomaly of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Officials have warned that the combination of hail, lightning and strong winds could disrupt electricity supply and communication lines, and damage weak structures.

The IMD has urged residents to stay alert, follow official advisories and take precautionary measures to minimise risks.

With widespread warnings in place, Madhya Pradesh is bracing for three days of turbulent weather that could test both rural and urban resilience.

--IANS

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