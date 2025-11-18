IMD warns of heavy rain in eight TN districts today

Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Heavy rain is forecast on Tuesday across eight districts of southern Tamil Nadu, as weather patterns remain influenced by a strengthening low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a weather warning for those districts.

The districts are Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Theni, and the IMD has cautioned residents to remain alert.

The current spell of rain is being triggered by a low-pressure area that formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Saturday and has since been moving in a northwest direction. Adding to this, the IMD has forecast the formation of a second low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 22. Once formed, it is expected to move west-northwestward and intensify within 48 hours, potentially increasing rainfall over Tamil Nadu in the days ahead.

Chennai is likely to receive moderate rainfall today as moisture continues to flow inland from the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, coastal regions in southern Tamil Nadu, along with the Gulf of Mannar and the Kumari Sea, have been placed under a marine warning. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, with strong winds of up to 55 kmph expected to whip across these waters.

Widespread rainfall was recorded across Tamil Nadu on Monday, particularly in the southern belt. With the heavy rain warning now extended, district administrations are reviewing the need to close schools and colleges.

District Collectors will make final decisions based on local conditions and the severity of the rainfall. The Union Territory of Puducherry responded early to the weather alerts, declaring a holiday for all government, government-aided and private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal for the day (November 18). Education Minister A. Namassivayam announced the decision late on Monday.

In Tamil Nadu, the Cuddalore district has declared a holiday for schools due to persistent rain, as announced by District Collector C.P. Aditya Senthilkumar.

Other districts are expected to issue similar orders depending on rainfall intensity and safety concerns.

With another low-pressure system on the horizon and rain forecast to continue into next week, authorities have urged residents across Tamil Nadu -- especially in the eight high-alert districts -- to stay updated on official advisories and take necessary precautions.

--IANS

aal/dpb