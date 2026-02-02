IMD predicts moderate rain in western ghats today as low-pressure systems persist

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall in Western Ghats districts on Monday, influenced by the presence of multiple low-pressure systems over adjoining sea regions.

Read More

According to officials, a low-level cyclonic circulation is currently active over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of the Lakshadweep and Kerala coasts. In addition, another low-level cyclonic circulation has formed over the Comorin Sea and nearby regions.

These atmospheric conditions are expected to significantly influence weather patterns across parts of southern India. As a result of these systems, moderate rainfall is likely in districts along the Western Ghats.

Weather experts have advised residents in these regions to remain cautious, particularly in hilly and landslide-prone areas, as intermittent rain could affect daily activities and travel.

The Meteorological Department has also issued a fog advisory for several interior districts. From Monday until the 5th of this month, moderate fog conditions are expected during the early morning hours in Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Nilgiris, and Dindigul districts.

Visibility may be reduced in these areas, and motorists have been advised to drive with caution, especially during the early hours of the day.

Meanwhile, Chennai is expected to experience relatively stable weather conditions. The sky over the city is likely to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The minimum temperature in the Tamil Nadu capital is forecast to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, providing relatively pleasant conditions compared to the cooler and wetter interior regions.

Weather officials stated that while no extreme weather warnings have been issued at present, the evolving nature of the low-pressure systems will be closely monitored.

Any significant changes in rainfall intensity or wind patterns will be communicated promptly through official advisories.

Residents across affected districts are advised to stay updated with the latest weather bulletins and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Fishermen along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts have also been urged to remain alert, as sea conditions may vary due to the prevailing cyclonic circulations.

The current weather pattern highlights the seasonal transition phase, during which fluctuations in rainfall, fog, and temperature are commonly observed across southern India.

--IANS

aal/dpb