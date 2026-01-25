IMD predicts heavy rain in 9 TN districts as weather system intensifies over Bay of Bengal

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, has forecast heavy rainfall across nine districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, warning residents to remain cautious as unstable weather conditions are expected to persist over the next two days.

Read More

According to an official statement issued by the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre, an easterly atmospheric wave prevailing over the southwest Bay of Bengal is the key driver behind the current spell of rainfall. Due to this system, several parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain for at least two days.

The department has specifically cautioned that heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur during the day in the districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, and Namakkal. In addition, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Ramanathapuram districts are also likely to witness spells of intense rainfall during the day.

Meteorological officials noted that the rain may be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places, increasing the risk of localised flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and disruption to road traffic.

Farmers and residents in vulnerable regions have been advised to take precautionary measures and closely follow official advisories.

For Chennai and its suburban areas, the weather department has predicted moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at several locations through the day. While widespread flooding is not anticipated at present, intermittent showers may cause temporary inconvenience, particularly during peak traffic hours.

Looking ahead, the IMD stated that moderate rainfall is likely to continue across Tamil Nadu on Monday as well, though the intensity may gradually reduce in some interior regions.

No fog conditions have been forecast anywhere in the state during this period.

Interestingly, despite rainfall activity, the absence of fog and cloud breaks during early morning hours is expected to push up night-time temperatures.

The department has projected that minimum temperatures across Tamil Nadu may rise by up to 3 degrees Celsius above normal, leading to relatively warmer nights.

Authorities have urged fishermen to monitor weather bulletins regularly, as sea conditions over parts of the Bay of Bengal may remain unsettled. The public is advised to stay alert and follow safety instructions issued by local administrations as the weather situation evolves.

--IANS

aal/dpb