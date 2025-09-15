IMD predicts heavy rain across several districts in TN this week

Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is likely to witness spells of heavy rainfall across multiple districts over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a forecast covering different regions of the state through the week.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, and Vellore districts on Tuesday (September 16). Other parts of the state may also experience light to moderate showers as the monsoon activity strengthens.

On Wednesday, the rain belt is likely to expand, with heavy showers predicted in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram districts, as well as in Puducherry.

The rainfall activity is likely to intensify further on Thursday, covering Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

By Friday, the IMD expects heavy rain in parts of Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, and Kancheepuram districts, signalling a wet end to the week for northern Tamil Nadu.

Officials have urged residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to stay alert, as heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

As for Chennai, the IMD has forecast light rainfall in a few areas on Monday, with localised showers possible during the evening and night.

The city recorded maximum temperatures of 34.2 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam and 34.9 degrees Celsius at Meenambakkam on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, across the state, the maximum temperature is likely to rise slightly on Monday. In certain isolated pockets, the day temperature may be above normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius before gradually moderating due to increased cloud cover and rainfall activity.

Weather experts noted that the rainfall pattern is consistent with the transition toward the northeast monsoon season, which typically begins in October but is often preceded by widespread pre-monsoon showers in September.

The IMD has advised farmers and the general public to take precautionary measures and plan agricultural and outdoor activities accordingly, as intermittent rainfall is expected to continue in many parts of Tamil Nadu throughout the week.

