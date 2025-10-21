IMD issues Red alert in eight TN districts, Orange in 10 as deep depressions strengthen over Bay of Bengal

Chennai, Oct 21 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert for eight Tamil Nadu districts and an Orange alert for ten districts, including Chennai, as the weather system over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression early on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, the system formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal around 5.30 a.m. has strengthened into a deep depression and is expected to further intensify within the next 24 hours. It is likely to move in a west-northwest direction, heading toward the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Meteorologists said the system may develop into a low-pressure zone over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Wednesday afternoon, before making landfall between the Tamil Nadu–Andhra coastlines.

Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and rough sea conditions are forecast for coastal regions during the next two days.

In response to the evolving system, the IMD has placed the Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram, as well as Karaikal (Puducherry UT) districts under Red alert (very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely).

Meanwhile, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts have been placed under Orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall likely).

The IMD has also cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea due to strong winds reaching speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

Local authorities have been instructed to remain on high alert, ensure the functioning of relief camps, and prepare for potential flooding and power disruptions. Disaster management teams have been mobilised in coastal districts, and the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has intensified preparedness measures to minimise the impact of the expected heavy downpour. Officials have advised residents in low-lying and coastal areas to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow updates from the weather department closely as the system continues to strengthen.

--IANS

aal/vd