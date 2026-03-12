IMD issues 'heatwave' alert for Ahmedabad; residents urged to take precautions

Ahmedabad, March 12 (IANS) Gujarat's Ahmedabad is set for sustained high temperatures this week after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heatwave conditions and high maximum temperatures through March 19.

The department’s seven‑day city forecast, issued on Thursday, indicates that heatwave conditions are most likely on March 12-13, with maximum temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius and minimums around 23 degrees Celsius, and high temperatures continuing for the next week with maximums generally between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius.

The IMD uses specific criteria to define heatwave and severe heatwave events.

A heatwave is indicated when maximum temperatures reach or exceed 40 degrees Celsius with significant departures from normal values, or when actual maximum temperatures reach high thresholds.

In its advisory accompanying the forecast, the IMD urged residents to take precautions against extreme heat.

People were advised to drink plenty of water even if not thirsty, wear light‑coloured and loose cotton clothing, and use protection such as sunglasses, umbrellas, or hats when outdoors.

Hydration with fluids like lemonade, buttermilk, coconut water or oral rehydration solution (ORS) was recommended to maintain the body’s water balance.

The advisory also recommended avoiding outdoor activities unnecessarily between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., refraining from strenuous work during peak heat, and avoiding drinks such as tea, coffee and carbonated beverages that can contribute to dehydration.

It further noted that stale or very high‑protein foods should be avoided and emphasised care for vulnerable groups including young children, pregnant women and the elderly.

The forecast's early heatwave warning comes as the region experiences higher‑than‑normal March temperatures, with similar alerts affecting other parts of Gujarat.

In anticipation of the rising heat, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) activated its annual 'Heat Action Plan' on Wednesday after the city recorded rise in temperature and the IMD issued a yellow alert.

Under the plan, measures have been implemented to reduce the impact of extreme heat, including ensuring the availability of ORS at Urban Health Centres and hospitals, establishing public drinking water points, and arranging dedicated hospital beds for heat‑related illnesses.

The Heat Action Plan also involves collaboration with social organisations to set up water stations across the city and to support public health efforts during periods of high temperatures.

Municipal authorities have appealed to residents to follow the safety guidance as Ahmedabad experiences a prolonged spell of hot weather.

