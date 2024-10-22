IMD issues five-day weather warning for eastern India amid northeast monsoon activity

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted rainfall activity over the southeast peninsular region for the next five days, adding that downpour is likely to affect various regions of eastern India.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places over Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh today. Also, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected to take place in isolated locations over Yanam in Puducherry, along with regions under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the Surat Clean Air Action Plan (SCAP). Strong surface winds with speeds of 30 to 40 km/h and gusts up to 50 km/h are expected in isolated places in Rayalaseema.

On Wednesday and Thursday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in isolated locations over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema, with strong surface winds of 30-40 km/h and gusts of 50 km/h in isolated areas of Rayalaseema, the Meteorological Centre stated.

On Friday, heavy rain is expected in isolated places over NCAP and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely to occur in isolated regions over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

"On Saturday, these regions are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema," the department further stated.

—ANI