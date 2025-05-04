IMD forecasts unseasonal rain across Gujarat till May 9

Ahmedabad, May 4 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread unseasonal rainfall and thunderstorms across Gujarat till May 9.

The shift in weather patterns is attributed to a cyclonic circulation over southeast Rajasthan, coupled with a north-south trough extending to southern Tamil Nadu. As a result, several districts across the state are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, with the intensity gradually increasing through the week.

The state's major cities have been witnessing high temperatures, above 40 degrees Celsius, and the prediction for rain could bring the much-needed relief.

According to the IMD, by May 6, the rain is expected to spread to most parts of the state, including Central and South Gujarat. A noticeable drop of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures is also expected over the next five days, bringing relief to residents struggling with high temperatures.

The forecast further warns of hailstorms in some areas on May 5 and 6, while heavy rainfall is likely in North Gujarat, South Gujarat, and coastal Saurashtra on May 7 and 8. The weather conditions could disrupt daily life and potentially impact standing crops, prompting authorities to urge caution.

Similar conditions are forecast to expand to a wider region, including Mehsana, Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Tapi, Valsad, and Navsari. Light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and wind speeds gusting up to 50 kmph are also likely in Daman and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and in parts of Saurashtra-Kutch.

The intensity will increase on May 5, with moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rain, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph (gusting up to 50 kmph) forecast for several districts, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Anand, Kheda, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, and the Dangs.

Districts in Saurashtra such as Surendranagar, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Dwarka, and Botad are also likely to be affected, along with the Union Territory of Diu.

With a volatile weather system in place, the IMD has issued advisories urging citizens and local administrations to remain alert and prepare for possible disruptions caused by unseasonal rainfall, hail, and strong winds.

