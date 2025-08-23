IMD forecasts heavy rain in parts of TN, Puducherry today

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at nine locations across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday.

According to the IMD statement, a cyclonic circulation is currently prevailing over the Tamil Nadu region.

By August 25, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the northwestern Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha-West Bengal coast.

This system is likely to intensify weather activity across southern India in the coming days.

Due to the prevailing conditions, heavy rainfall is expected on Saturday in the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram, as well as the Karaikal region of Puducherry.

Residents in these areas have been advised to remain cautious as sudden heavy showers are likely.

In Chennai and adjoining suburbs, the sky will remain partly cloudy. Some areas of the city are expected to receive light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The maximum temperature in Chennai is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be close to 27 degrees Celsius.

Alongside rainfall warnings, the IMD has also issued alerts for strong winds over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

In the mid-western, southwestern, and east-central Arabian Sea, squally winds reaching speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected.

Over the northeastern Arabian Sea, winds may blow at speeds of 40–50 kmph and could occasionally reach up to 60 kmph.

Similarly, in the northern Bay of Bengal, winds are forecast to reach 40–50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph.

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea in these regions because of hazardous conditions.

The IMD has cautioned that the combination of heavy rains in coastal districts and strong winds over the seas could affect normal life, especially in low-lying areas.

Authorities have been placed on alert, and disaster management teams have been instructed to remain prepared to handle emergencies if required.

