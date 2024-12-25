IMD Forecasts Hailstorms in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh & Himachal; Dense Fog and Cold Wave Grip Delhi

New Delhi: Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Western Uttar Pradesh and Central India likely to witness hailstorms on December 27, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, winds will also come from the Bay of Bengal, due to which light rain can be seen in central India and Delhi-NCR.

"...Delhi-NCR received rain in the last few days due to the effect of western disturbance... We can expect a decline in the temperature by around 2 degrees Celsius. It is being estimated that by 27-28 December, winds will also come from the Bay of Bengal, due to which light rain can be seen in North West India, Central India and Delhi-NCR," Naresh Kumar said.

"On 27 December, there is a possibility of a hailstorm in some areas of Madhya Pradesh, Western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Central India," he added.

He further stated that dense fog is to stay in parts Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh for the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, a cold wave and dense fog engulfed Delhi on Christmas morning, causing a sharp drop in temperatures and poor visibility across the city.

The Indian Meteorological Department recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, while visuals from Kartavya Path, Janpath, Dwarka, and India Gate showed no visibility due to the dense fog.

Visibility in the city was recorded at 100 meters due to dense fog at 5:30 am.

The AQI in the city was recorded at 333, falling under the 'very poor' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board at 8 am. The AQI measured in other areas also remained in the 'very poor' category. AQI in Anand Vihar was 360, 372 at Ashok Vihar, 362 at Bayana, and 324 at the CRRI Mathura Road.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

"The pollution has reduced a bit due to the rain; however, the government needs to find a permanent solution to this," said a local. (ANI)