IMD Forecasts 1-2°C Temperature Drop in Delhi, Severe Cold Waves in Punjab & MP

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday stated that temperatures in Delhi are expected to drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the coming days due to shifting wind patterns. Severe cold waves are also likely to be recorded in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy attributed the drop in temperature to the prevailing northwesterly winds over Delhi, with southeasterly winds expected to influence North India shortly.

She further highlighted that severe cold waves have already been observed in several parts of North and Central India, especially in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

"In Delhi, northwesterly winds are blowing, and southeasterly winds will soon take over in North India. There is a possibility of a 1-2 degree Celsius drop in temperature in Delhi. Severe cold waves have been recorded in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh," she said.

Dr Roy mentioned that the cold wave is likely to persist for the next one to two days across North and Central India, causing colder-than-usual conditions. However, temperatures are expected to rise again by December 16-17 due to another shift in weather patterns.

"The cold wave will last for one to two days in North and Central India. There is a possibility of an increase in temperature by December 16-17," she added.

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius today, while the minimum temperature dropped to 8 degrees Celsius.

Notably, on Thursday, Delhi experienced its coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature plunging to 4.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reached 23 degrees Celsius, the IMD reported. (ANI)