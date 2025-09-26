IMD alert: Odisha CM cautions against flash floods

Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday directed collectors of 17 districts to remain vigilant and prepared to handle any emergencies arising from heavy rainfall triggered by a fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, cautioning that the downpour could cause flash floods in urban and other low-lying areas of their districts.

CM Majhi issued directions during a high-level review meeting held in Jharsuguda via video conference with collectors likely to be affected by rainfall caused by the low-pressure system over the northern and central Bay of Bengal.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that three districts, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Kalahandi, are likely to be severely affected by the low-pressure induced rainfall, while alerts have also been issued for 14 other districts, namely Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Puri, Khordha, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara.

Taking into account the heavy rainfall forecast, the Chief Minister held discussions with the Collectors of the affected districts regarding preparedness measures.

CM Majhi instructed the Collectors to ensure that control rooms at both the district and block levels operate round the clock (24x7) and update information received through the control rooms consistently.

The Chief Minister also warned that intense downpour could trigger flood-like situations in urban as well as low-lying areas. He directed the district collectors to ensure the drainage engineers and other concerned officials remain prepared with adequate support staff and equipment to tackle flood-like such situations.

Majhi further directed urban local bodies to make advance arrangements for draining stormwater from areas prone to waterlogging following the low-pressure induced rainfall.

Majhi further directed urban local bodies to make advance arrangements for draining stormwater from areas prone to waterlogging following the low-pressure induced rainfall.

He instructed for the immediate deployment of ODRAF and Fire Service units who are on full alert, in low-lying areas or locations prone to flash floods, etc.

Majhi asked the collectors to identify hilly regions where there exists a possibility of landslides due to rainfall. The Chief Minister also advised special cautionary measures for Malkangiri district.

The officials also informed during the meeting that multipurpose cyclone/flood shelters have been kept ready with adequate stocks of food and other essential items.

Majhi also advised shifting people from vulnerable low-lying areas to shelters and providing cooked food to them. The officials have been instructed to store adequate amounts of medicines, anti-venom injections, animal fodder, etc.

