Illegally-stored firecrackers seized in Hyderabad, one arrested

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (IANS) Hyderabad police on Friday seized illegally-stored firecrackers worth Rs 18 lakh and arrested a person in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, East Zone team, along with the Afzalgunj police, raided a warehouse in Siddamber Bazar and apprehended a person who had illegally stored firecrackers in the residential premises and seized firecrackers of different brands worth Rs 18 lakh.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ande Srinivasa Rao, the arrested man was businessman Shyam Kumar Sugandhi, who was illegally storing the firecrackers without having any valid license from the authorities concerned and knowing that storing of firecrackers in a residential area may cause severe damage to human lives and property of the residents, if any untoward incident occurs.

Meanwhile, in view of the forthcoming Deepawali festival, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, K. Shilpavalli held a meeting with all applicants and licensees of temporary firecracker shops within the zone and emphasised strict compliance with safety norms under the Explosives Act, 1884 and Explosives Rules, 2008.

Heavy public footfall is expected over the weekend preceding the festival, and all licence holders must ensure that fire, electrical, and crowd safety measures are strictly followed, she said.

Applications for temporary firecracker shop licences must be submitted on or before October 15, along with all required documents — including a self-declaration, NOC from the Divisional Fire Officer, land permission from the GHMC or competent authority, NOC or consent from the landowner (if private property), previous year’s licence (if any), and a detailed site plan.

Only green crackers approved by the PESO and permitted under Supreme Court guidelines may be sold. The Central Zone Police, in coordination with Fire Services, GHMC, and Revenue officials, will conduct regular inspections. Any violation of licence conditions or the Explosives Rules, 2008, will result in cancellation of the licence and prosecution under relevant laws.

Earlier, Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar made it clear that prior permission from the police is mandatory for a firecracker shop. He issued a notification in this regard.

Deputy Commissioners of Police will issue licenses for temporary firecracker shops in accordance with the guidelines prescribed. Any contravention would attract penal provisions and other action as stipulated under the Act and the Rules, says the notification.

