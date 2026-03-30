Illegal use of domestic LPG cylinders in Mumbai hotel; FIR filed against owner, manager

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) An FIR has been registered against two individuals for allegedly storing and using domestic LPG cylinders illegally for commercial purposes at a hotel in the Kalbadevi area of Mumbai.

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According to the LT Marg Police, both accused -- Harish Mehta and Prakash Purohit -- have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Essential Commodities Act. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Acting on specific information, a rationing officer conducted a raid at the Laxmi Vilas Hindu Hotel located in the Kalbadevi area. During the inspection, it was found that domestic LPG cylinders were being illegally stored and used in the hotel kitchen for commercial purposes without valid authorisation or a license.

Police officials stated that one empty domestic gas cylinder was recovered from the premises, while another filled cylinder had already been seized earlier and deposited at the police station.

The hotel manager, identified as Prakash Hansaram Purohit (28), failed to produce valid documents or permits for the use of the cylinders. The hotel owner, Harish Mehta, has also been named in the case for his alleged involvement.

Officials noted that such violations are increasingly coming to light, raising concerns about the misuse of subsidised LPG cylinders meant for domestic use.

Earlier, on March 28, amid concerns over a shortage of cooking gas cylinders in Mumbai, a major theft was reported from the Charkop area of Kandivali West. Unidentified thieves allegedly stole 27 LPG cylinders from a delivery vehicle after breaking into it.

According to officials, the incident occurred on the intervening night of March 25 and 26. The accused had targeted a tempo used for gas distribution and fled with 27 cylinders, including five filled and 22 empty ones.

Mumbai Police had confirmed that a case has been registered at Charkop Police Station against unknown persons, and efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the culprits.

The complainant, Nandkumar Ramraj Soni (35), a resident of Jai Janata Nagar in Malad West, had been working as a delivery agent with Shriji Gas Service in Charkop for the past seven years. He delivers LPG cylinders door-to-door using a tempo, which serves as the primary source of livelihood for his family.

Similar cases have also been reported in Delhi.

On March 26, in a major enforcement action under the Essential Commodities Act and the BNS, the Delhi Police Crime Branch unearthed an illegal operation involving the hoarding and misuse of LPG cylinders in the Ranhola area of Outer Delhi.

A total of 459 empty gas cylinders, including 175 Bharat Petroleum and 284 Indane cylinders, were seized during the raid. Officials said the operation was carried out by the Western Range-I unit of the Crime Branch based on credible intelligence inputs, exposing large-scale unauthorised storage and alleged black marketing of LPG cylinders.

--IANS

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