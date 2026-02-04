Illegal foreign liquor valued at Rs 85.66 lakh seized in Gujarat

Surendranagar, Feb 4 (IANS) The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Surendranagar Police has seized a large consignment of illegal foreign liquor worth Rs 85.66 lakh from a truck parked along the Chotila–Sayla National Highway, officials said on Wednesday.

The liquor was being transported concealed beneath fertiliser bags, and the total value of the seized property, including the vehicle and other items, has been estimated at Rs 1.06 crore.

The operation followed specific intelligence received by the LCB, acting on directions issued by SP Premsukh Delu to step up action against prohibition-related offences.

The information indicated that a truck parked in the compound of Gopal Hotel near the Sangani village junction in Chotila taluka was carrying an illegal consignment of liquor.

During routine highway patrolling, an LCB team led by the Police Inspector and Police Sub-Inspector J. Y. Pathan, along with personnel, conducted a raid at the location.

A detailed search of the truck led to the recovery of 11,496 bottles of foreign liquor hidden under bags of fertiliser.

Police officials said the seized items included foreign liquor bottles valued at Rs 85,66,800, a truck trailer worth Rs 20 lakh, 225 bags of fertiliser valued at Rs 67,500, a mobile phone worth Rs 500 and other related materials.

The total value of the seized items was assessed at Rs 1,06,34,800.

Confirming the seizure, Delu said the district police were maintaining strict surveillance on highways to curb illegal liquor transportation.

"Based on specific inputs, the LCB team successfully intercepted a large consignment of foreign liquor being moved in violation of the Prohibition Act. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend all those involved in the racket," he said.

A case has been registered at Chotila Police Station under the provisions of the Prohibition Act against the truck driver, the vehicle owner and unidentified people involved in sending and receiving the liquor consignment.

All the accused are currently absconding, and police teams have been formed to trace them and dismantle the network behind the operation.

The seizure comes amid continued enforcement against the illegal liquor movement across the state.

In a recent instance, enforcement agencies seized foreign liquor worth about Rs 1.79 crore from a truck parked at a hotel compound along the Rajkot–Ahmedabad highway in Surat district.

--IANS

mys/svn