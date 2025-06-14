Illegal excavation: CBI files FIR against ex-CONCOR official, firm over Rs 1.62 crore scam in Nagpur

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) The CBI has registered an FIR to investigate a Rs 1.62 crore scam involving illegal excavation at a Nagpur-based premises of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), allegedly involving the PSU’s former senior official and a private firm.

The FIR, registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and penal provisions related to criminal conspiracy and criminal misconduct by a public servant, was filed on the direction of the Lokpal of India.

The federal agency booked CONCOR’s then Deputy General Manager (Civil) -- while keeping his identity confidential -- and Nagpur-based company Aditya Enterprises, along with unknown public servants and private persons.

The CBI said in its FIR, “Being in-charge of the site, the DGM (Civil) allowed Aditya Enterprises to do misappropriation by unauthorised/illegal excavation to the tune of Rs 1,62,76,123.50, thereby causing wrongful loss to CONCOR Ltd.”

The illegal excavation came to light after a complaint was formally lodged with the Lokpal. After receiving the complaint, the anti-corruption watchdog directed the CBI to keep the identity of the complainant confidential.

The CONCOR premises episode had also turned focus on the rampant illegal murrum–reddish soil excavation on government lands in Nagpur.

Murrum is commonly used in construction, particularly for plinth filling, footing pit backfill. Such soil is found in humid tropical or equatorial regions.

The CBI said in its FIR that Aditya Enterprises has its office in Sanmarg Nagar, Hudkeshwar, Nagpur. Sources said officials of the firm are to be questioned over the illegal excavation scam.

While approving the registration of an FIR, a senior CBI official directed his team to take up the investigation into the allegedly illegal excavation while keeping in mind the Lokpal’s directions to keep the identity of both the complainant and the CONCOR DGM confidential.

Referring to the May 22 order of the Lokpal, the CBI officer said, “In the said order. Lokpal of India has also directed to keep the identity of the complainant and RPS provisions (respondent public servant) confidential as per provisions of Rule 4 and other enabling provisions of the Lokpal Complaint Rules, 2020.”

