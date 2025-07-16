Illegal Carbocell mining busted in Gujarat's Surendranagar

Surendranagar, July 16 (IANS) A team from the Surendranagar Mines and Minerals Department in Gujarat carried out a major raid on the outskirts of Chorvira village in Sayla taluka, uncovering large-scale illegal mining of carbocell.

Acting on specific intelligence, officials seized minerals and equipment worth an estimated Rs 55 lakh.

Carbocell is a carbonaceous mineral substance typically found in regions with lignite or low-grade coal deposits. In Gujarat, particularly in districts like Surendranagar and Bhavnagar, it occurs naturally in the subsurface and is often mined for its use as a fuel substitute in local industries and brick kilns due to its combustible properties.

Though not classified as high-quality coal, carbocell holds commercial value because of its energy content. However, unregulated and illegal mining of carbocell has led to environmental degradation, land disputes, and concerns over safety.

The operation, conducted across nine locations, resulted in the confiscation of one dumper, six tractors, 18 spinning wheels and casings, four frames, and a significant quantity of carbonaceous minerals. The crackdown marks a significant move against unauthorised mineral extraction in the region.

More details are awaited.

In March, Opposition Congress MLA Amit Chavda raised demands in the Gujarat Assembly, alleging rampant illegal carbocell coal mining in Surendranagar.

The government countered by citing cases filed and wells sealed, but Chavda insisted the real number of illegal leases exceeded “300” in Muli, Than, and Chotila, and reported at least three mining-related deaths, contradicting official claims of zero fatalities. He urged stricter enforcement, claiming the issue continued unchecked.

Meanwhile, just last month, Gujarat’s Geology Department conducted a significant raid near Chellowas-Anodiya in Mansa taluka (Sabarmati riverbed) under Collector Mehul K. Dave. Officials seized sand and soil materials worth approximately Rs 1.7 crore, along with heavy equipment such as a stuck dumper and two JCBs. The operation aimed to crack down on unpermitted riverbed sand extraction, though villagers highlighted that local police had overlooked the activity for a prolonged period.

In May, former BJP MP Dipsinh Rathod from Sabarkantha highlighted a grave issue that nearly 75 per cent of Sabarmati’s sand was depleted due to illegal mining.

He reported that 25-30 overloaded dumpers operated daily at locations like Waghpur and Piludra. Rathod accused the Gujarat Pollution Control Board and local authorities of collusion, alleging they were tipped off before raids and conducted only “symbolic” actions -- penalising a few vehicles before declaring operations resolved.

--IANS

janvi/dpb