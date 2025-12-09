IIT Gandhinagar gets Gujarat’s first Gen-Z themed post office

Gandhinagar, Dec 9 (IANS) In a bid to bring India’s postal services closer to the country’s Gen-Z population, the Department of Posts has unveiled Gujarat’s first Gen-Z themed post office at IIT Gandhinagar.

The redesigned facility is part of a nationwide initiative under which 46 such post offices will be launched across academic institutions by December 15.

Calling it a major milestone in the modernisation of the postal network, officials said the new space has been developed to reflect youthful energy, creativity and technology-driven expectations.

The IIT Gandhinagar centre marks a shift towards making post offices vibrant, student-friendly and digitally enabled.

Sintu Kumar Jaiswal, the Sub-Postmaster, said the revamped space has been designed to make the postal system more accessible to young people.

Students at IIT Gandhinagar played an active role in conceptualising the interiors. Their ideas are reflected in murals, decor and layout.

A highlight is the mural titled “The Tree of Life at IIT Gandhinagar”, painted by students, depicting the institute’s lively ecosystem and diverse bird species, adding a unique artistic touch to the post office.

“I love how this space feels like a part of our campus, not just a government office,” said IIT student Sikha Sharma, expressing excitement over the youthful transformation.

Another student, Siddhesh, said the upgraded design and digital services make the post office far more engaging for Gen-Z users.

The post office now features Wi-Fi, a mini cafe, a reading corner, parcel packaging services, QR-based digital payments, philately products, and postal life insurance facilities.

Students are also being offered special discounts on Speed Post, making postal services more convenient and affordable for campus residents.

Students say the initiative has allowed them to reconnect with the postal system in a meaningful way.

“It’s not just cheaper to send parcels here, it’s also a cool hangout space with cashless payments and modern facilities,” said one of them.

Overall, the initiative aims to revitalise the Indian postal service by redefining the post office experience for the Gen-Z generation, and the IIT Gandhinagar model is already being seen as a successful example of that transformation.

--IANS

janvi/dan