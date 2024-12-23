IIT Delhi Achieves Record 1,200+ Job Offers in 2024-25 Placement Season

New Delhi: The placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for the academic year 2024–25 has begun on a high note, with students receiving more than 1,200 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs).

According to the Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi, about 1150 individual students have been uniquely selected, showcasing the institute's reputation as a hub for top-tier talent.

A host of leading recruiters have made significant contributions to this year's placements, with several extending double-digit offers. Prominent names include American Express, Barclays, BCG, BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle Private Limited, Deutsche India Pvt Ltd, Goldman Sachs, Google, Graviton Research Capital, Intel India, Meesho, Micron Technology, Microsoft, OLA, Oracle, PayU, Quadeye, Qualcomm, Robust Results Private Limited, Shiprocket, Squarepoint Capital, Texas Instruments, Trident Group, and Turing Global India Pvt. Ltd.

Adding to the excitement, IIT Delhi students have received over 50 international offers from more than 15 esteemed organizations operating in regions such as Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, the UAE, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Commenting on the progress of the placement season, Prof. Naresh Varma Datla, Professor-in-Charge of the Office of Career Services (OCS), expressed optimism.

He said, “IIT Delhi had a very good start and has been doing very well so far. We believe that a similar trend will continue in the upcoming days as well. The Office of Career Services is focused on expanding the range of companies and job profiles in the coming days to cater to the students appearing for placements.”

Echoing this sentiment, Prof. Suresh Neelakantan, Co-Professor-in-Charge, OCS, commended the efforts of students and recruiters alike.

“We sincerely appreciate our recruiters for recognizing the talent and potential of our students, and we congratulate the students for their perseverance & outstanding efforts,” he said.

The placement season, which spans till the end of the next semester, caters to both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The seamless execution of the placement process is attributed to the collaborative efforts of the OCS team, including staff, student coordinators, and volunteers, as well as the continued partnership with industry leaders across diverse sectors. (ANI)