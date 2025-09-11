IIM-Ahmedabad's Dubai campus a leap towards globalisation of India's education: Minister

New Delhi/Dubai, Sep 11 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday hailed the inauguration of IIM-Ahmedabad’s Dubai campus as big leap towards globalisation of the country’s education.

“A great honour to have the IIM Ahmedabad Dubai campus inaugurated by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. This is another big leap towards globalisation of India’s education as envisioned by PM @narendramodiji,” said Pradhan on X.

“IIM Ahmedabad's Dubai campus will take the best of India to the world. Dubai, today, has provided the perfect launchpad to the ethos of ‘Indian in spirit, global in outlook’ by hosting the IIM Ahmedabad international campus. Grateful to HH @HamdanMohammed for adding a glorious leaf to India-UAE knowledge collaboration,” he said.

“In keeping with the vision of National Education Policy 2025, we have to internationalise the education system in India which is a vibrant economy today,” he said in a video on his X handle.

He described a fruitful his meeting with principals of all Indian educational institutions functional in the Gulf and hope the cooperation in the region will grow.

Minister Pradhan also highlighted that met Sara Musallam, Chairperson, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), on Wednesday.

During his visit to IIT-Delhi’s Abu Dhabi Campus, he inaugurate the Atal Incubation Centre (First foreign Centre) and launch the PhD and B. Tech programmes.

Earlier, as part of tour of the United Arab Emirates, the Minister offered prayers at the BAPS Hindu temple on Thursday.

The Union Minister described the BAPS temple as an "impossible miracle" and showered praise on its stunning beauty, creativity and inclusiveness.

He also expressed deep respect for the selfless service of BAPS saints and Swaminarayan Sanstha for the "civilisational achievement" on foreign soil.

Pradhan said that the temple stands as a beacon of India's timeless values of harmony, peace, and spirituality on the global stage and also expressed deepest respect for the selfless seva of BAPS Swamis.

He noted that the temple not only showcases extraordinary craftsmanship but also embodies the collective devotion and sacrifice of countless volunteers and devotees.

He further said that this Mandir will forever remain a symbol of India’s cultural pride and spiritual strength, connecting hearts across nations and reminding the world of the enduring power of faith and service. He also stated that the temple will serve as a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

