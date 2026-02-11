IGP Kashmir reviews preparedness, coordination in Valley

Srinagar, Feb 11 (IANS) V.K. Birdi, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, on Wednesday chaired a joint security review meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar.

Officials said that IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi, IPS, presided over a high-level joint security review meeting at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, in view of forthcoming important events.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the J&K Police, intelligence agencies, the Army, Railways and Central Armed Police Forces deployed in the Kashmir Zone. The IGP reviewed the prevailing security situation and took stock of preparedness and coordination measures put in place for the upcoming events.

Emphasis was laid on effective intelligence sharing, inter-agency coordination and sustained public cooperation to maintain peace and security.

District police chiefs were directed to intensify market checking drives in coordination with the civil administration to curb hoarding, black marketing and overpricing of essential commodities. District heads were also instructed to enhance community engagement to ensure the smooth conduct of religious and public events.

In view of the anticipated increase in tourist footfall, enhanced security measures were ordered at key tourist destinations.

Security at railway stations and along railway tracks was reviewed, with directions for intensified patrolling, surveillance and preventive measures, including awareness initiatives to avert mishaps.

Security arrangements along the National Highway were also reviewed and directions issued for further strengthening.

The IGP directed all officers to remain vigilant, strengthen intelligence and response mechanisms, and ensure close coordination for the smooth and peaceful conduct of forthcoming events across the Kashmir Valley.

In a recent top-level security review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on J&K, emphasis was laid on adopting a mission-mode approach to neutralise terrorists and ensure zero infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

The presence of Pakistani terrorists in the hilly districts of the Jammu region was also discussed at the Home Minister’s meeting, and security forces were directed to work in complete synergy to eliminate these elements and ensure lasting peace in the region.

