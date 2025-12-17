'If you can’t see development, get your eyes checked': Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma targets Cong

Jaipur, Dec 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was in Ahor on Wednesday, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects, including new roads, a government college and a girls' hostel. Addressing a public meeting, he took a sharp dig at the Congress, saying protests were part of the party's routine politics.

"If you have figures, tell me how much work you (referring to Congress) did and how much work we have done," he said. The Chief Minister added that if development was not visible to the opposition, they (Congress) should visit eye camps being organised in government schools across Rajasthan, where eye tests and spectacles are being provided.

"I can't change your mindset, but poor eyesight can be treated," he remarked.

Several BJP leaders, including Jogeshwar Garg and Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit, shared the stage with the Chief Minister during the programme.

The visit, however, was marked by protests from Congress workers, who raised slogans against the Chief Minister and the state administration. Police later detained several protesters.

Congress workers reached the gate of the Government Sports Ground in Ahor to submit a memorandum highlighting their demands.

Police detained several leaders, including District Congress President Ramila Meghwal, Women’s Wing District President Santosh Kanwar, Saroj Chaudhary, PCC member Sawaram Patel, Um Singh Chandrai and former District President Bhanwarlal Meghwal.

They were taken to a private hotel about five kilometres from the venue.

Saroj Chaudhary said the memorandum pertained to issues such as mung bean procurement, water supply from the Jawai and Mahi rivers for Ahor and Jalore, slow progress of road and bridge works, restoration of Sanchore district status, and revival of the Raniwara Municipality.

During the protest, PCC member Um Singh Chandrai reported that his purse, containing around Rs 12,000–13,000 in cash and important documents, was stolen.

During his address, CM Sharma announced development projects worth Rs 75.38 crore for Ahor and Jalore.

He laid the foundation for about 17 km of roads connecting several villages, including Un to Bhaiswara, Bhagli Purohitan to Ahor, and Harji to the Sirohi border.

Other projects announced included a 33/11 kV power sub-station at Hemagudha costing Rs 2.85 crore, a 4 MW solar power plant under the PM Kusum Yojana-C, development works worth Rs 8.80 crore at the Government Agriculture College in Keshavana, and a girls' hostel for backward classes in Sanchore at a cost of Rs 2.80 crore.

The Chief Minister's helicopter landed at the playground helipad at 2 p.m., where he was welcomed by Jalore MLA and Assembly Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, Ahor MLA Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit, and other BJP leaders.

--IANS

arc/pgh