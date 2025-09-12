If vote theft continues, people may hit the streets like in neighbouring countries: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Sep 12 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has warned that if “vote theft” is not stopped, people in India could be compelled to protest on the streets, as witnessed in neighboring countries.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Yadav accused the government and the Election Commission of failing to ensure free and fair elections.

“The Election Commission should make sure that no vote theft takes place. Otherwise, what we are seeing in our neighborhood may happen here as well,” he said, referring to the current political unrest in Nepal.

He added that the poll body must act in line with the Supreme Court’s directions.

“The Election Commission will have to work as per the order of the Supreme Court. It cannot become the BJP’s jugaad commission,” the Samajwadi Party chief said.

On Nepal’s internal political situation, Yadav noted that multiple factors were at play, including poverty, unemployment, and inflation.

“In the age of social media, many narratives emerge. We cannot judge the situation by looking at just one aspect. But our priority should be ensuring peace in neighboring countries and on our own borders,” he said.

Yadav also criticised the Indian government’s foreign policy and called it a “failure.”

Turning to Uttar Pradesh, Yadav alleged that the state ranked “at the forefront” in corruption, kidnappings, and “digital arrests.”

He said: “People are dying by consuming poison outside the Chief Minister’s residence. In Panchayati Raj, a 60 per cent commission is rampant. BJP leaders are hollow; they have no real work. The Sikh community, by contrast, has made its mark through courage and hard work.”

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who was on a visit to his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli, recently, and an important ally of Akhilesh Yadav, had accused the BJP of vote theft and said that the BJP is rattled by his exposure.

