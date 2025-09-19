If Trump doesn't allow Indian students, US varsities will come to India: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said that if the US President Donald Trump does not allow Indian students in the US universities, those institutes will come to India.

He revealed that he spoke to Harvard and Stanford for an initiative in this regard. He also claimed that the London School of Economics wants to come to Telangana.

The Chief Minister was addressing the 12th annual conference of the Public Affairs Forum of India in New Delhi.

"If Trump does not want to allow Indians, those universities are going to come. We have a place for the best of the best American universities and manufacturing," he said.

Criticising Trump for imposing a 50 per cent tariff and his other decisions, Revanth Reddy said these decisions would affect the US economy and not the Indian economy.

"One day, he says Modiji is my friend, and the next day, he says I will impose 50 per cent taxes on India. Such arbitrary decisions don't work," he said

"Telangana too had a Trump, but he was removed by the people," he remarked in a veiled attack on his predecessor, K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

The Chief Minister stated, "Trump dreams something, and the next day he tries to implement it. This doesn't work. The problem may be there for a few days."

He remarked that governance cannot be based on impulsive decisions but requires vision, planning, and sustained effort.

The Chief Minister stressed that political will is essential for effective governance and emphasised the government’s responsibility to create opportunities for future generations.

He said to ensure all-round progress of Telangana, his government has prepared the Telangana Vision Document – 2047, which will be formally released on December 9, 2025.

Elaborating on the government's developmental roadmap, he stated that Telangana has been classified into core urban, semi-urban, and rural regions for balanced development.

Nearly one crore people live in core urban areas, where polluting industries are being shifted outside the city. Semi-urban zones are being designated as manufacturing hubs.

CM Revanth Reddy said that Hyderabad Metro Rail will be expanded from 70 km to 150 km, with daily ridership targeted to grow from 5 lakh to 15 lakh. He exuded confidence that the Musi River Rejuvenation Project will transform the riverfront on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront. Elevated corridors are under construction to ease urban mobility. By 2027, Hyderabad will be dominated by electric vehicles, supported by government incentives, he said.

The Regional Ring Road and Bharat Future City projects will shape long-term infrastructure needs, with connectivity planned to the airport and to Machilipatnam Port through a Greenfield Expressway and parallel railway line.

He mentioned that Telangana produces 40 per cent of India's bulk drugs and Hyderabad is a global leader in vaccine production. Telangana stands first in the country in its efforts to eradicate the drug menace. The government is committed to promoting organic farming and extending full support and security to investors.

He invited global and domestic investors not only to invest in Telangana but also to become brand ambassadors of the State.

On human capital development, CM Revanth Reddy said the government has announced the establishment of the Young India Skill University to equip youth with industry-ready skills, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s Young India spirit. Young India Sports University is being launched with the vision of enabling Indian athletes to achieve success at the Olympics, drawing inspiration from countries like South Korea.

--IANS

ms/svn