If there is no CM change why is everyone meeting Kharge in Delhi, asks Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Commenting on the Delhi visit of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and others, the Karnataka BJP stated on Monday that if there was no CM change on the cards, why was everyone meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in the national Capital?

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Opposition Leader R. Ashoka stated on Monday, "Why are Congress leaders going to Delhi when they say there is no change in Chief Minister? I had repeatedly said that the 'Chief Minister will change in November'. However, Congress leaders had asserted that won't happen. Now, Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar's brothers have gone to Delhi and are sitting there."

"If there is no CM change, why is everyone meeting Mallikarjun Kharge? The problems of sugarcane farmers have not been resolved, human-wildlife conflict has intensified, compensation for rain damage has not been given. Despite so many issues, a musical chairs competition is going on for the CM's chair in Karnataka. If the Cabinet expansion happens, D.K. Shivakumar will be sidelined. Going to temples and performing poojas will go in vain," he said sarcastically.

"In the Belagavi session, discussions on North Karnataka's issues should be made from the beginning. It should be informed whether the issues discussed last time have been resolved. Discussions will be held on sugarcane farmers' issues and law and order. We will discuss this again with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy," he said.

"I met farmers in Chamarajanagar and discussed crop compensation and other issues. Accusations are being made against the central government without providing compensation. CM Siddaramaiah gives page-long speeches but does not provide compensation.

"Without attending the GST committee meeting, without going to the meeting where advice should be given, now he comes here and makes accusations. Talking now without utilizing the available opportunities is of no use. CM Siddaramaiah after submitting the petition and coming out, accuses of being cheated," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah has reached Delhi on Monday to meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and later Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dy CM Shivakumar and his brother, former MP D.K. Suresh are also in Delhi amid the talks of Cabinet reshuffle and leadership change. Shivakumar has maintained that there is no Cabinet reshuffle, whereas CM Siddaramaiah camp leaders are vouching for it.

--IANS

mka/rad