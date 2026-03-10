'If the organisation is to be strengthened, party workers must be trained': BJP leader Shiv Prakash

Indore, March 11 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Joint General Secretary (Organisation), Shiv Prakash, has described the ongoing 'Pandit Deendayal Training Maha Abhiyan' a demonstration of the party's organisational expansion and commitment to bring positive changes in society.

The BJP leader said on Tuesday that the purpose could be understood with its slogan, 'capable workers -- strong organisation'.

He asserted that, "if the party organisation is to be strengthened, workers must be empowered, and workers become empowered only when they are trained."

Shiv Prakash said this while addressing a training session of the BJP workers held at Gujarati Innovative College in Indore on Tuesday.

It was the third training session organised in Madhya Pradesh as previous sessions were held in Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Addressing the BJP workers, Shiv Prakash added: "The success of the training class depends on two important factors -- firstly, utmost care and seriousness must be taken in preparing for the training class. Secondly, the speaker's thinking and approach must be such that they can effectively convey their views and the party's ideas to the divisional level workers."

He also asserted that such training classes provide workers an opportunity to deeply understand the party's ideology, organisational methodology, and working style, further strengthening the organisation.

Shiv Prakash said that BJP's central team has worked tirelessly for the past three to four months to prepare for this training campaign and under this comprehensive and ambitious campaign, nearly eight million workers will be trained across the country.

"These training classes provide in-depth information about the BJP's ideology, methodology, organisational policies, and important aspects of public relations. The primary objective is to ensure that workers work effectively in society and contribute to further strengthening the organisation," the BJP leader added.

Apart from Shiv Prakash, Madhya Pradesh BJP President Hemant Khandelwal and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several other veteran party leaders also addressed the training session and shared their experiences with the party workers.

"The BJP's continued success, including winning the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and remaining in power, is a result of our training and working methods. Without proper training, we would not have been able to achieve such great success. The BJP is the only party known for its unique ideology and working methods," Khandelwal said.

